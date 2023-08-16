Generic selectors
U.S. international trade deficit decreases in June

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $65.5 billion in June, down $2.8 billion from $68.3 billion in May, revised.

The June decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $2.8 billion to $88.2 billion and an decrease in the services surplus of less than $0.1 billion to $22.7 billion.

June exports were $247.5 billion, $0.3 billion less than May exports. June imports were $313.0 billion, $3.1 billion more than May imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $1.6 billion to $69.4 billion for the three months ending in June. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $14.2 billion from the three months ending in June 2022.

Read the Census release.

