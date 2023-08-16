Producer price index increased 0.3% in July

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.3% in July seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices were unchanged in June and declined 0.3% in May. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand moved up 0.8% for the 12 months ended in July.

The index for final demand less foods, energy and trade services moved up 0.2% in July, the largest increase since a 0.3-percent rise in February. For the 12 months ended in July, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services advanced 2.7%

Prices for final demand goods in July edged up 0.1 percent in July after no change in June. In July, prices for final demand goods less foods and energy and for final demand energy were both unchanged.

Prices for final demand services moved up 0.5% in July, the largest rise since moving up 0.5 percent in August 2022. The index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing moved up 0.3% in July. Margins for final demand trade services increased 0.7%. Similarly, the index for final demand transportation and warehousing services increased 0.5%.

Read the BLS release.