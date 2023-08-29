Planned mergers, acquisitions announced in five states

Fourth Capital Bank in Nashville, Tennessee, is planning to merge with Volunteer State Bank in Portland, Tennessee, to create a $1.5 billion-asset bank with 18 branches.

Commerce Bancorp in Greenwood, Mississippi, has applied to acquire Morton Bancorp in Morton, Mississippi, and $80.9 million-asset unit Bank of Morton. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

MC Bancshares in Morgan City, Louisiana, submitted its application to buy the $182.4 million-asset Heritage Bank of St. Tammany in Covington, Louisiana. MC Bancshares said it plans to complete the acquisition in the fourth quarter.

Burke and Herbert Financial Services in Alexandria, Virginia., has agreed to buy Summit Financial Group in Moorefield, West Virginia. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.