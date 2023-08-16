New orders for manufactured goods increased in June

New orders for manufactured goods in June, up six of the last seven months, increased 2.3% to $592.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.4% May increase. Shipments, up two consecutive months, increased 0.1% to $573.9 billion. This followed a 0.4% May decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in June, up four consecutive months, increased 4.6% to $302.1 billion, down from the previously published 1.7% increase. This followed a 1.2% April increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in June, up three of the last four months, increased 0.2% to $284.0 billion, down from the previously published 0.3% increase. This followed a 2.0% May increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in June, up six of the last seven months, increased 0.1% to $523.4 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.2% May increase.

Read the Census release