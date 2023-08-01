New orders for manufactured durable goods increased in June

New orders for manufactured durable goods in June, up four consecutive months, 4.7% to $302.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 2.0% May increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.6%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 6.2%. Transportation equipment, also up four consecutive months, drove the increase, 12.1% to $115.3billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in June, up three of the last four months, increased 0.3% to $284.2 billion. This followed a 2.0% May increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in June, up six of the last seven months, or 0.1% to $523.3 billion. This followed a 0.2% May increase.

Read the Census release.