New home sales increased in July

New single‐family home sales increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 714,000 in July, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The July reading was 4.4% above the revised June rate of 684,000 and is 31.5% above the July 2022 estimate of 543,000.

The growth in new home sales was driven by increases in the Midwest and West, which increased 47.4% and 21.5% for the month, respectively. Meanwhile, sales decreased in the South (-6.3%) and in the Northeast (-2.9%).

The median sales prices of new houses hold in July was $436,700, up 4.8% from June. The average sales price was $513,000, up 1.1% for the month.

At the end of July, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply of new houses for sale at the current sales rate decreased from 7.5 months to 7.3 months.

