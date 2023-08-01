Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal

New home sales decrease in June

on Economy, Newsbytes

Sales of new single‐family houses in June 2023 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 697,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 2.5% below the revised May rate of 715,000 and is 23.8% above the June 2022 estimate of 563,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in June 2023 was $415,400.  The average sales price was $494,700.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of June was 432,000. This represents a supply of 7.4 months at the current sales rate.

Read the Census/HUD release.

Share.

Related Posts