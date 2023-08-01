New home sales decrease in June

Sales of new single‐family houses in June 2023 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 697,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 2.5% below the revised May rate of 715,000 and is 23.8% above the June 2022 estimate of 563,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in June 2023 was $415,400. The average sales price was $494,700.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of June was 432,000. This represents a supply of 7.4 months at the current sales rate.

Read the Census/HUD release.