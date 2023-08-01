Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal

ISM Manufacturing increases in July

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. manufacturing sector decreased in July, Manufacturing PMI® registered 46.4%, 0.4 percentage point higher than the 46% recorded in June. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates an eighth month of contraction after a 30-month period of expansion.

The Employment Index dropped further into contraction, registering 44.4%, down 3.7 percentage points from June’s reading of 48.1%.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 47.3%, 1.7 percentage points higher than the figure of 45.6% recorded in June.

The New Export Orders Index reading of 46.2% is 1.1 percentage points lower than June’s figure of 47.3 percent.

The Inventories Index increased 2.1 percentage points to 46.1%; the June reading was 44%.

Read the ISM release.

