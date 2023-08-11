Hawaii Bankers Association launches wildfire disaster relief effort

The Hawaii Bankers Association today announced it has launched “Aloha for Maui,” a program accepting donations at any of its member branches statewide to provide assistance to the people, businesses and organizations impacted by the Maui wildfires. Monies collected will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, which is providing the resources necessary to aid with disaster response and recovery. To kickoff the effort, HBA is donating $25,000 to the fund.

“The members of the Hawaii Bankers Association are deeply saddened by the devastation on Maui caused by the wildfires. Our employees, customers and families call these communities home, and we are committed to helping them recover and rebuild,” HBA President Bryan Luke said. “By bringing our network of branches together, we hope to make it easy for those wanting to help our neighbors on Maui by providing a secure option to donate.”