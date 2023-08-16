Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal

Construction spending increases in June

Construction spending during June 2023 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,938.4 billion, 0.5% above the revised May estimate of $1,929.6 billion. The June figure is 3.5% above the June 2022 estimate of $1,873.2 billion. During the first six months of this year, construction spending amounted to $917.4 billion, 3.0% above the $890.4 billion for the same period in 2022.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,516.9 billion, 0.5% above the revised May estimate of $1,509.4 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $856.3 billion in June, 0.9% above the revised May estimate of $848.6 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $660.6 billion in June, virtually unchanged from the revised May estimate of $660.8 billion.

In June, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $421.4 billion, 0.3% above the revised May estimate of $420.2 billion.

Read the Census release.

 

