Banks in Mississippi, Montana announce acquisitions

Guaranty Bank and Trust in Belzoni, Mississippi, has applied to buy First American National Bank in Iuka, Mississippi. The deal, which was announced in late June, is expected to close later this year.

Glacier Bancorp in Kalispell, Montana, has agreed to buy Community Financial Group in Spokane, Washington. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Savile Capital Group, a wealth management firm in Sheridan, Wyoming, has agreed to buy Farmers State Bankshares in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Savile said in a news release that it expects to buy the parent of the $295 million-asset Wyoming Bank & Trust in 2024.

Bancorp 34 in Scottsdale, Arizona, and CBOA Financial in Tucson, Arizona, have temporarily suspended merger discussions because of recent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.