Treasury Department unveils new tool to study financial stability risks

The Treasury Department’s Office of Financial Research today announced the launch of a new digital platform to allow Financial Stability Oversight Council member agencies to jointly analyze financial stability risks, such as those from climate change.

The Joint Analysis Data Environment, or JADE, will enable financial stability research by providing agencies with access to analysis-ready data, analytical software and high-performance computing in a cloud-based environment, according to OFR. JADE currently provides access to a mix of publicly available climate and financial data, such as data on fires and floods. While climate risk is the first use case of JADE, OFR said it designed the platform to support research on a variety of financial stability topics.