Retail sales increased in June

There were $689.5 billion in retail and food service sales in June an increase of 0.2% from the previous month and up 1.6% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 0.03% from the previous month and 5.4% from the previous year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.2% from May 2023, and up 0.5% above last year. Non store retailers were up 9.4% from June last year, while food services and drinking places were up 8.4 from June 2022.

Read the Census release.