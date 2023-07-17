Producer prices index increased 0.1% in June

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.1% in June seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices declined 0.4% in May and edged up 0.1% in April. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand moved up 0.1% for the 12 months ended in June.

In June, the index for final demand less foods, energy and trade services moved up 0.1% in June after no change in May. For the 12 months ended in June, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services advanced 2.6%

Prices for final demand goods in June were unchanged after decreasing 1.6% in May. In June, the index for final demand energy offset falling prices of final demand goods less foods and energy and for final demand foods, which declined 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Prices for final demand services moved up 0.1% in May. In contrast the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing moved up 0.3% in June. Margins for final demand trade services increased 0.2%. In contrast, the index for final demand transportation and warehousing services decreased 0.9%.

Read the BLS release.