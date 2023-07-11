ISM Manufacturing contracts in June

The U.S. manufacturing sector decreased in June, Manufacturing PMI® registered 46%, 0.9 percentage point lower than the 46.9% recorded in May. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates a seventh month of contraction after a 30-month period of expansion.

The Employment Index lowered registering 48.1%, down 3.3 percentage points from May’s reading of 51.4%.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 45.6%, 3 percentage points higher than the figure of 42.6% recorded in May.

The New Export Orders Index reading of 47.3% is 2.7 percentage points lower than May’s figure of 50 percent.

The Inventories Index dropped 1.8 percentage points to 44%; the May reading was 45.8%.

Read the ISM release.