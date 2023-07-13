Fed lifts remaining order limits on coins

Federal Reserve Banks will return to regular coin distribution for all coin denominations starting Monday, the agency announced today. Limit-free coin ordering will start being applied to orders placed Friday for pick-up on Monday.

The Fed began restricting coin allocation in 2021 in response to a coin shortage brought about by the pandemic. It has eased restrictions since then. Order limits are being removed for quarters, the last denomination that has had coin order limits in place.

The agency is advising financial institutions to remain diligent about coin circulation. The Fed also said it will continue to closely monitor U.S. Mint production, coin deposits and orders, and its own inventories to meet demand for coin.