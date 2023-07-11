Construction spending increases in May

Construction spending during May 2023 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,925.6 billion, 0.9% above the revised April estimate of $1,909.0 billion. The May figure is 2.4% above the May 2022 estimate of $1,880.9 billion. During the first five months of this year, construction spending amounted to $740.8 billion, 2.9% above the $719.6 billion for the same period in 2022.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,513.2 billion, 1.1% above the revised April estimate of $1,497.2 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $845.4 billion in May, 0.5% above the revised April estimate of $857.4 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $655.8 billion in May, 0.3% below the revised April estimate of $657.8 billion.

In April, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $412.4 billion, 0.1% above the revised April estimate of $411.8 billion.

