CFTC extends temporary financial reporting requirements for bank swap dealers

Commodity Futures Trading Commission staff today issued a temporary no-action letter extending relief previously granted to bank swap dealers that permits them to comply with the commission’s financial reporting requirements by using certain alternative forms, filing deadlines and/or reporting standards otherwise applicable to them by their respective prudential regulators, in lieu of complying with the CFTC’s financial reporting requirements and subject to certain specified conditions.

Bank swap dealers previously would have been required to comply with the CFTC’s financial reporting requirements by Oct. 6. Under the extension, relief provided will expire on either Oct. 6, 2025, or the adoption by the CFTC of any revised financial reporting requirements applicable to bank swap dealers.