209,000 jobs added in June, unemployment rate at 3.6%

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 209,000 in June, and the unemployment rate changed little at 3.6%.

Job growth was notable in professional and business services, government, health care, construction, transportation and warehousing, and social assistance.

Employment in leisure and hospitality continued to trend up in June (+21,000). Leisure and hospitality had added an average of 75,000 jobs per month over the prior 12 months. Employment in this industry remains below its February 2020 level by 369,000, or 2.2 percent.

In June, professional and business services added 21,000 jobs. Monthly job growth in the industry has averaged 40,000 thus far in 2023, down from 62,000 per month in 2022. Employment growth continued in professional, scientific, and technical services, which added 23,000 jobs in June.

Health care added 41,000 jobs in June, similar to the average monthly gain of 42,000 over the prior 12 months. In June, job growth occurred in hospitals (+15,000), nursing and residential care facilities (+12,000), and home health care services (+9,000).

Read the BLS release.