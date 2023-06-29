New orders for manufactured durable goods increased in May

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May, up three consecutive months, 1.7% to $288.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 1.2% April increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.6%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.0%. Transportation equipment, also up three consecutive months, drove the increase, 3.9% to $102.6 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in May, up two of the last three months, increased 1.7% to $282.7 billion. This followed a 0.6% April decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in May, up five of the last six months, or 0.2% to $522.9 billion. This followed a 1.0% April increase.

Read the Census release.