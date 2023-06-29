Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased in May

on Economy, Newsbytes

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May, up three consecutive months, 1.7% to $288.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 1.2% April increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.6%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.0%. Transportation equipment, also up three consecutive months, drove the increase, 3.9% to $102.6 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in May, up two of the last three months, increased 1.7% to $282.7 billion. This followed a 0.6% April decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in May, up five of the last six months, or 0.2% to $522.9 billion. This followed a 1.0% April increase.

Read the Census release.

Share.

Related Posts