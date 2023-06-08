ABA salutes 229 Stonier graduates

The American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking recognized 229 graduates today, awarding Stonier diplomas and Wharton leadership certificates. ABA Chairman Dan Robb, president and CEO of Jonesburg State Bank in Jonesburg, Missouri, delivered the keynote address during the graduation ceremony.

Robb recounted his personal story as a community banker and encouraged Stonier graduates to reflect on the mentors along their own journeys, and how they can help cultivate the next generation of bank leaders. “If you’re at Stonier, you’re already the kind of person who takes the initiative: to mentor, to recruit, to sponsor diverse teams of rising professionals. Keep it up—apply all that you’ve learned about leadership from the Wharton faculty to the work of investing in the next generation of bankers.”

Robb also discussed the importance of a positive attitude and discussed how bankers can be effective advocates on the policy issues facing the industry. “Our greatest assets as bankers and supervisory professional doesn’t just show up on the balance sheet. Our customers are our biggest asset. When we advocate in our state capitals or in Washington DC, we advocate for them—for fair regulations that help us help them. We must continue to be the voice for our clients, and our communities.”