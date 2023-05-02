Trew to lead ABA’s Bank Secrecy Act advocacy

Heather Trew has been named SVP for Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering at the American Bankers Association, effective May 8. She will lead the association’s BSA advocacy as the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network implements the Corporate Transparency Act and Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020, legislation intended to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of BSA compliance.

Trew joins ABA from the Treasury Department, where she most recently was counselor to the general counsel on virtual assets. She previously spent several years as the department’s assistant general counsel for enforcement and intelligence, including time serving as acting chief counsel for FinCEN and as acting chief counsel for the Office of Foreign Assets Control. Trew also served in the Justice Department’s National Security Division in the Office of Intelligence.

“Heather brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this important role, and we are thrilled to welcome her to ABA,” said ABA EVP Ginny O’Neill. “She will be an asset to the association and the banking industry as we work to combat illicit finance and strengthen the U.S. financial system while navigating the complexities of BSA/AML compliance.”