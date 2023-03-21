OFCCP sets federal contractor certification deadline

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has announced that it will open its contractor portal on March 31 for federal contractors to certify compliance with affirmative action program requirements for this year. The deadline for certification is June 29.

Federal contractors and subcontractors must use the contractor portal to certify, on an annual basis, whether they have developed and maintained an AAP for their headquarters and each branch or other establishment. OFCCP stated that existing “contractors that have not certified by June 29, 2023, will be more likely to appear on OFCCP’s scheduling list than those that have certified their compliance with AAP requirements.”

OFCCP said in an FAQ on its website that banks are federal contractors by virtue of their accepting deposit insurance, but that conclusion is disputed by many. New contractors have 120 days to develop their AAPs and must register and certify compliance through the portal within 90 days of developing their AAPs. The portal will remain open after the June 29, 2023, deadline to accommodate new contractors, according to OFCCP.