ABA issues staff analysis on mortgage loan originator rules

ABA issued a staff analysis on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s notice announcing that it is conducting a review of Regulation Z’s Mortgage Loan Originator Rules pursuant to section 610 of the Regulatory Flexibility Act. Section 610 provides that the purpose of this review is to determine whether such rules should be continued without change, or should be amended or rescinded, consistent with the stated objectives of applicable statutes, to minimize any significant economic impact of the rules upon a substantial number of such small entities. Comments are requested by May 1. Read the staff analysis . For more information, contact ABA’s Rod Alba.