311,000 jobs added in February, unemployment rate at 3.6%

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 311,000 in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total unemployed persons increased to 5.9 million in February, and the unemployment rate increased at 3.6%.

Job growth was notable in leisure and hospitality, retail trade, government, and health care.

In February, added 105,000 jobs in February, similar to the average monthly gain of 91,000 over the prior 6 months. Employment in leisure and hospitality is below its pre-pandemic February 2020 level by 410,000, or 2.4%.

Employment in professional and business services continued to trend up in February (+45,000), with a gain of 12,000 in management, scientific, and technical consulting services. Employment in professional and business services had increased by an average of 35,000 per month over the prior 6 months.

Health care added 44,000 jobs in February, compared with the average monthly increase of 54,000 over the prior 6 months. In February, job growth occurred in hospitals (+19,000) and in nursing and residential care facilities (+14,000).

