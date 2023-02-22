Volume of ACH Network transactions continued to grow in 2022

The Automated Clearing House Network processed 30 billion payments valued at $76.7 trillion in 2022, representing a 3% increase in the volume of payments from the previous year, network administrator Nacha announced today. Last year marked the 10th consecutive year that the value of ACH payments increased by at least $1 trillion, the organization added.

In 2022, there was a 15.5% increase in same-day ACH volume and an 86.3% increase in the value of those payments, driven by an increase in the same-day dollar limit to $1 million, Nacha said. The network also experienced an 11.8% year-to-year increase in business-to-business payments. Adoption of same-day ACH for B2B payments increased by 44%. Direct deposit was 4.1% lower in 2022 with the end of federal pandemic assistance programs and fewer jobless benefit payments.