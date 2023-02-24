Sen. Brown to speak at ABA Washington Summit 

Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) will participate in ABA’s 2023 Washington Summit as a keynote speaker. Now in his third term in the Senate, Brown will outline the committee’s priorities in the year ahead and the prospects for legislative action in a divided Congress. He is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, March 22, at 9 a.m. EDT.

The Summit provides an opportunity for bankers to hear from lawmakers and regulators on issues of importance to the banking industry. Other speakers include Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), chairman of the House Financial Services Committee. ABA will also host three ancillary forums in conjunction with the event: the Mutual Community Bank Forum, the Emerging Leaders Forum and the Women and Allies Forum. Registration for all Summit-related programming is free.