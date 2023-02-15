Retail sales increased in January

There were $697.0 billion in retail and food service sales in January an increase of 3.0% from the previous month and up 6.4% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 2.6% from the previous month and 7.4% from the previous year.

Retail trade sales were up 2.3% from December 2022, and up 3.9% above last year. Gasoline stations were up 5.7 from January 2022, while food services and drinking places were up 25.2% from last year.

Read the Census release.