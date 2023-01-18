House Republicans Named to Agriculture Committee

This week, the House Republican Steering Committee selected the Republican members who will serve on the House Committee on Agriculture for the 118th Congress. David Scott (D-Ga.) was elected by the House Democratic Caucus to serve as ranking member of the committee. Republican members include:
Returning Members
Rep. Glenn Thompson (Pa.-15), Chairman
Rep. Rick Crawford (Ark.-01)
Rep. Austin Scott (Ga.-08)
Rep. Scott DesJarlais (Tenn.-04)
Rep. Doug LaMalfa (Calif.-01)
Rep. David Rouzer (N.C.-07)
Rep. Trent Kelly (Miss.-01)
Rep. Don Bacon (Neb.-02)
Rep. Dusty Johnson (S.D.-AL)
Rep. Jim Baird (Ind.-04)
Rep. Tracey Mann (Kas.-01)
Rep. Mary Miller (Ill.-15)
Rep. Barry Moore (Ala.-02)
Rep. Kat Cammack (Fla.-03)
Rep. Brad Finstad (Minn.-01)
New Members
Rep. Frank Lucas (Okla.-03)
Rep. John Rose (Tenn.-06)
Rep. Ronny Jackson (Texas-13)
Rep. Mark Alford (Mo.-04)
Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.-05)
Rep. Monica De La Cruz (Texas-15)
Rep. John Duarte (Calif.-13)
Rep. Nick Langworthy (N.Y.-23)
Rep. Max Miller (Ohio-07)
Rep. Marc Molinaro (N.Y.-19)
Rep. Zach Nunn (Iowa-03)
Rep. Derrick Van Orden (Wis.-03)