GOP roster announced for House Financial Services Committee

The House Republican Steering Committee today announced GOP members of congressional committees for the 118th Congress. As expected, Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will chair the committee. With the exception of David Kustoff (Tenn.), all Republican committee members from the previous Congress who were reelected will return to the committee.

With the GOP majority, several new members will be added on the Republican side. Previously sitting representatives who will be added are Dan Meuser (Pa.), Scott Fitzgerald (Wis.), Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.), Young Kim (Calif.), Byron Donalds (Fla.) and Mike Flood (Neb.).

Freshman members of Congress joining the committee are Mike Lawler (N.Y.), Zach Nunn (Iowa), Monica De La Cruz (Texas), Erin Houchin (Ind.) and Andy Ogles (Tenn.). Subcommittee chairs and composition will be announced at a future time.