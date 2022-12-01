OCC releases 2023 assessment schedule

The OCC today released its 2023 assessment schedule, noting that it would reduce the rates in the general assessment fee schedule and maintain assessment rates from 2022 for the independent trust and independent credit card fee schedules.

The changes include reductions by 40% for all banks on their first $200 million in total balance sheet assets, and a 20% reduction for balance-sheet assets above $200 million and up to $20 billion. The OCC is not adjusting the assessment rates for inflation. Additionally, the OCC will increase the hourly fee for special examinations from $155 to $161.

Assessments are due March 31 and Sept. 30, based on Call Report information as of Dec. 31 and June 30, respectively. The schedule continues to include a surcharge for national banks, federal savings associations and federal branches and agencies of foreign banks that require increased supervisory resources.