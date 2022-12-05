ABA’s Rowe posthumously honored with distinguished service award 

Former ABA VP Rob Rowe was recognized posthumously today at the ABA/ABA Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference with the first-ever ABA Distinguished Service Award for Financial Crimes. This annual award will recognize national leadership, initiative and accomplishment in financial crimes advocacy and compliance. Rowe died in October following a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Rowe—a former banker—joined ABA in 1991 as an associate director within the center for legal and regulatory compliance. He went on to a role with the Independent Community Bankers Association before rejoining ABA in 2008. Throughout his career, Rowe was a regular and popular speaker at ABA conferences and events and industry meetings. As an expert in financial crimes and compliance, Rowe was also an instructor at ABA’s Compliance Schools, and frequently appeared in media stories breaking down complex legal issues on behalf of the banking industry. Rowe also served as a member of the Treasury Department’s Bank Secrecy Act Advisory group for more than 25 years.

“When we decided to launch the ABA Distinguished Service Award for Financial Crimes, we knew there was no one more deserving than our late colleague and friend, Rob Rowe,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Rob tirelessly served the banking industry and those within the financial crimes field for more than three decades. He was a true subject matter expert and was always willing to share his knowledge and experience with others. We hope his legacy of service will be a model for other financial crimes professionals.”