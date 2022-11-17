Industrial production increases in September

Industrial production decreased 0.1% in October after its gain in September was revised down to 0.1 percent. Total industrial production in October was 3.3% higher than its year-earlier level. Furthermore, total industrial production increased at an annual rate of 2.2% for the third quarter as a whole.

Manufacturing output rose 0.1% in October. The index for durable and nondurable manufacturing rose 0.5% and fell 0.3% respectively. The index for other manufacturing (publishing and logging) was unchanged. The index for mining declined 0.4%, while the index for utilities fell 1.5% in October.

Read the Fed release.