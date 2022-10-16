Brand Slam Awards 2022: Evolve Bank and Trust’s social media campaign

“Technology and innovation are who we are, and we are fortunate to have successful women in key roles who are changing the banking industry.”

By Craig Colgan

Memphis-based Evolve Bank and Trust is a co-winner in the social media category of ABA’s 2022 Brand Slam Awards. Using a multi-platform approach, the bank focused on Women’s History Month to highlight its female leadership and women’s contributions to banking. The campaign team utilized internal and external social media channels to highlight what it calls “Evolver” women from across the bank. The campaign also spotlighted community partners with a mission to help women in both personal and professional development.

“We saw good engagement on social media from a range of content that included special graphics, video content and blog posts,” notes the bank’s awards entry. “We developed a complete graphics package that was used for social media and internal content. We also produced videos that highlighted some of our women leadership in the bank.” The campaign also advanced the bank’s internal diversity and inclusion program.

The result was increases to both visitors to the bank’s website getevolved.com as well as to its social media platforms. A snapshot of that growth includes: 77 percent increase in Facebook reach month-over-month; 10 percent increase in Facebook engagement; and 8.2 percent increase in LinkedIn followers. Eric Helvie, digital marketing manager, answered some questions on the campaign:

What led you to decide to focus on Women’s History Month?

Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day are global celebrations. We wanted to use the occasion to not only highlight women’s contributions throughout the world, but our own leaders here at Evolve Bank and Trust. These leaders have been critical to our substantial growth in the last few years, and we believed a social campaign dedicated to them was important.

An effective focus of the videos seems to be sharing important career advice as well info about the banking industry embracing technology. Was that a conscious decision? That seemed to work really well and brought in a mentoring element here.

Evolve Bank and Trust is an innovative financial institution that is proud to help power the fintech revolution. Technology and innovation are who we are, and we are fortunate to have successful women in key roles who are changing the banking industry. We also recognize that with all the change, a new generation will continue their work. It was important to show women in leadership positions pass down lessons learned to the next generation.

You noted that the campaign put a spotlight on community partners with a mission to help women in both personal and professional development. Can you provide some detail about that?

Throughout the year we partner with organizations that either focus on women’s issues or are led by women. One partnership is with a very prestigious girls’ school in Memphis. This school has a very successful track record of developing leaders in all walks of life.

How much of the campaign was produced in-house vs. outside? How were those choices made?

Everything was made in house. We are fortunate to have some very talented graphic artists and video content producers. Once the campaign was outlined with clear goals, the teams got to work executing the campaign.

What did you learn and what advice would you provide to banks when tackling such a campaign?

As with any campaign, preparation is key. We did a good job of preparing what we could in a short amount of time. What we are doing for 2023 is already working on campaign assets and content, so we have time to adjust and sharpen all of the content.