ABA anti-phishing campaign sees successful launch

Since its launch at the American Bankers Association’s Annual Convention this week, ABA’s revamped #BanksNeverAskThat campaign website, banksneveraskthat.com, has received more than 61,000 page views. A new, interactive scam-spotting game called “Scam City,” which was released as part of the campaign, received more than 43,000 total views.

The latest iteration of ABA’s award-winning anti-phishing campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other compelling content to empower consumers to spot bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like passwords and social security numbers. This year, ABA has also engaged two social media influencers—Cathy Pedrayes and Rosie Okumura—who together have garnered more than 400,000 views for their #BanksNeverAskThat posts on Instagram and Tiktok.

Registration is still open for banks wishing to participate in the campaign. Banks that register will have access to a full range of free resources, including videos and social media posts, printables and more. Since the campaign was first launched in 2020, more than 2,000 banks have participated. Register to participate in the campaign. Visit BanksNeverAskThat.com.