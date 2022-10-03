ABA announces launch of third annual anti-phishing campaign 

As the industry observes Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols announced the launch of the third annual #BanksNeverAskThat campaign, the latest iteration of ABA’s award-winning campaign geared at educating consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams.

The campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other compelling content to empower consumers to spot bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like passwords and social security numbers. This year’s content also includes a new, interactive, scam-spotting online game called “Scam City,” which is available on the campaign website, BanksNeverAskThat.com.

Banks that register to participate in the campaign will have access to a full range of free resources, including videos and social media posts