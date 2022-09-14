The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.9 points in August, measuring 91.8.

A seasonally adjusted net 21.0% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next 3 months, up 1 point from July. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 5.0%, up 1 point from the prior month. Forty-nine percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, unchanged from last month.

A net negative 8.0% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 3 points from July. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes increased by 10 points to a net negative 19.0%.

4.0% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (up 1 point). 23.0% reported all credit needs met (down 2 points) and 60.0% said they were not interested in a loan (down 2 points). A net 6.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 1 point).

Read the NFIB report