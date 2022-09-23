Associations thank Reps. Kim, Valadao for helping communities

The American Bankers Association joined the California Bankers Association today in releasing new ads encouraging Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.) to continue working to ensure that community banks are able to serve families and small businesses, and urging Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) to continue his efforts to drive investment in the economy.

“Representatives Kim and Valadao have championed policies that strengthen communities in California and across the country,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We’re thankful for their leadership amid today’s challenging economic conditions.”