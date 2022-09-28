ABA recognizes emerging bank leaders with inaugural awards

The American Bankers Association today announced the recipients of its inaugural ABA Emerging Leader Awards, which recognize the next generation of bank leaders committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to both their industry and their communities.

“We congratulate these high performers who have already begun to have a significant impact on our industry,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “These ABA Emerging Leader Award recipients have demonstrated a range of banking skills, a commitment to conduct their work with integrity and a strong desire to help their customers and communities flourish. The future of our industry is bright because of leaders like these.”

The winners will be recognized during the ABA Annual Convention Oct. 2-4 in Austin. Members of the ABA Class of 2022 are: