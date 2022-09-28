ABA recognizes emerging bank leaders with inaugural awards

The American Bankers Association today announced the recipients of its inaugural ABA Emerging Leader Awards, which recognize the next generation of bank leaders committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to both their industry and their communities.
“We congratulate these high performers who have already begun to have a significant impact on our industry,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “These ABA Emerging Leader Award recipients have demonstrated a range of banking skills, a commitment to conduct their work with integrity and a strong desire to help their customers and communities flourish. The future of our industry is bright because of leaders like these.”
The winners will be recognized during the ABA Annual Convention Oct. 2-4 in Austin. Members of the ABA Class of 2022 are:
- Kirsten Agard, VP, closing/post-closing manager, Umpqua Bank Home Lending, Portland, Oregon
- Shanna Cahalane, SVP, director of marketing and community development, Reading Cooperative Bank, Reading, Massachusetts
- Ryan Coaxum, VP, Guaranty Bank and Trust, Austin
- Hazel Davis, VP, compliance and community development officer, Jefferson Bank, San Antonio, Texas
- Adam Johnston, SVP, North Louisiana regional manager, First Guaranty Bank, Bossier City, Louisiana
- Lydia Levin, SVP, channel strategy manager, Zions Bank, Salt Lake City
- Abby Nguyen-Burke, SVP, team leader, Eastern Bank, Boston
- Billie Jo Parker, SVP, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Memphis, Tennessee
- Kristina Schaefer, EVP, chief risk officer and chief administrative officer, First Bank & Trust, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Sandra Starnes, SVP, director of marketing, Citizens Bank, Batesville, Arkansas
- Nicholas Vrba, EVP and secretary of the board of directors, First State Bank and Trust Company, Fremont, Nebraska