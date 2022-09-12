ABA announces 2022 Brand Slam Award honorees

Seven banks were recognized for imaginative marketing by being named recipients of this year’s American Bankers Association Brand Slam Awards during the 2022 Bank Marketing Conference in Denver today. This year’s categories and winners are:

Integrated Bank Marketing Campaign: First United Bank of Durant, Oklahoma, for a campaign activated and tracked an incremental 100,000 acts of kindness in 24 hours during the National Day of Kindness.

Out-of-the-Box Idea: Simmons Bank of Little Rock, Arkansas, for its “Mobile Sweepstakes” campaign. Customers were mailed checks worth $0.01 over a three-week period and invited to deposit them via the Simmons Bank Mobile app. Each deposited check earned customers a chance to win weekly prizes from $100-1,000 and an overall grand prize of $10,000.

Public Relations/Community Engagement: Fidelity Bank of New Orleans for its P.O.W.E.R. Plates initiative, which is a month-long celebration of women in hospitality.

Social Media Campaign: Evolve Bank & Trust of Memphis, Tennessee, for its Women’s History Month campaign, which highlighted female leadership and women’s contributions to banking; and Dedham Savings of Dedham, Massachusetts, for creatively using a variety of social media platforms to reach potential customers.

Video Campaign: Synovus Bank of Columbus, Georgia, for “Get There,” which used line-drawings over wide, open spaces to visualize the potential B2B customers see and the bank’s ability to help make that vision a reality.

Website Redesign: OMB (Old Missouri Bank) of Springfield, Missouri, for a new website that includes simple quizzes that help users find the bank products and services they need.