ISM Manufacturing decreases in June

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 53% in June, 3.1% lower than the May reading of 56.1%. This figure indicates the 25th consecutive month of expansion in the overall economy.

The Employment Index registered 47.3% in June; 2.3% lower than the May reading of 49.6%.

The New Orders Index registered 49.2% in June, down 5.9% from the May reading of 55.1%.

The New Export Orders Index was 50.7% in June, down 2.2% points compared to the May reading of 52.9%.

The Inventories Index registered 56% in June, 0.1% higher than the 55.9% reported for May.

Read the ISM release.