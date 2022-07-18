FHFA seeks input on fintech in housing finance; establishes fintech office

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is seeking feedback on the role of financial technology in housing finance and the risks and challenges presented by technology throughout the mortgage lifecycle. Comments are due by Oct. 16.

FHFA today also established a new office of financial technology to help address emerging fintech risks and priorities. The new office will support the agency in: developing strategies for FHFA’s regulated entities to advance safe, responsible and equitable innovation; facilitating the sharing of best practices related to fintech; providing outreach; facilitating interagency collaboration to enable information sharing and partnership opportunities; and providing resources on developments, trends and emerging risks in housing finance fintech.