ABA appoints new head of Office of Innovation

The American Bankers Association has promoted Brooke Ybarra to SVP of innovation and strategy and head of the association’s Office of Innovation.

In her new role, Ybarra will help ABA member banks keep pace with technological innovation by identifying promising startups and emerging technologies that benefit the banking industry. She will also work with members and ABA colleagues to identify and advocate for policies that allow for and promote responsible innovation in banking.

Ybarra joined ABA in September 2021 as VP of innovation strategy. She previously was senior director of global quality at Marriott International, a consultant with Accenture focusing on electronic payments issues and worked at the CIA as a program manager and analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

“Since arriving at ABA, Brooke has impressed all of us with her understanding of the banking innovation marketplace and the challenges banks face in staying on the cutting edge,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “Under her leadership, ABA’s Office of Innovation will continue its important work of not only identifying the technologies that will shape the future of banking, but also the policies needed to allow banks to efficiently utilize those technologies and spur additional innovation.”