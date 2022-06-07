CFTC seeks feedback on climate-related financial risk

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued a request for information regarding climate-related financial risks related to the derivatives markets and underlying commodities markets—the latest federal regulatory agency to issue a climate-related RFI. Among other things, the CFTC is seeking input on the types of data that could enhance the agency’s understanding of climate-related financial risk, scenario analysis and stress testing, risk management and disclosures.

The CFTC noted that it “may use this information to inform potential future actions including, but not limited to, issuing new or amended guidance, interpretations, policy statements, regulations or other potential commission action within its authority under the Commodity Exchange Act, as well as its participation in any domestic or international fora.”

Comments on the RFI are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. ABA is reviewing the request and will consider submitting comments based on banker feedback.