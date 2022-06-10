ABA, state associations thank Reps. Correa, Fitzpatrick

The American Bankers Association joined the California Bankers Association and the Pennsylvania Bankers Association today in releasing voter education ads recognizing two lawmakers for their work to support communities and avoid government overreach.

The ads thanked Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) for working to ensure community banks could help families and small businesses in need during the pandemic, including making loans available to veteran-owned small businesses, and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) for helping to halt efforts to enact a controversial provision that would have tasked the IRS with collecting sensitive and personal financial information on nearly every American.

“Reps. Correa and Fitzpatrick have a history of working across the aisle to help their communities succeed,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We appreciate their leadership on these critically important policy issues that helped small businesses and protected consumer privacy.”