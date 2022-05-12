Producer prices rose 0.5% in April

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.5% in April, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This rise followed advances of 1.6 percent in March and 1.1 percent in February. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 11.0% for the 12 months ended April 2022.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.6% in April, after increasing 0.9% in March. For the 12 months ended in April, the index moved up 6.9%.

The index for final demand goods rose 1.3% in April. Over half of the broad-based advance in April can be traced to a 1.0-percent jump in prices for final demand goods less food and energy. The indexes for final demand energy and for final demand foods also moved higher, 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

The index for final demand services was unchanged in April, following a 1.2% increase in March. In April, prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services rose 3.6 percent. In contrast, the indexes for final demand trade services and for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing declined 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Read the BLS release.