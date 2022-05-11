Podcast: Understanding the SEC’s climate risk disclosure proposal



Public comments for the Securities and Exchange Commission’s sweeping climate risk disclosure proposal are due on June 17 — with major implications for banks and their clients. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — ABA experts Mike Gullette and Joe Pigg discuss:

The contours of the proposed disclosures and how they would work.

Implications for non-public companies, including privately owned banks not registered with the SEC.

Safe harbors proposed within the disclosures.

The need to avoid unintended consequences from an emerging area of risk practice, particularly when applied to prudential supervision.

The potential need for sophisticated modeling and expert consulting services to comply and the need for scalability for smaller SEC registrants.

A comment letter writing guide to help bankers write their own comments will be available on aba.com in the coming days.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

This episode is sponsored by IntraFi Network.



Additional resources:

In this episode: