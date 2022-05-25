New orders for manufactured durable goods increase in April

New orders for manufactured durable goods in April increased $1.2 billion or 0.4% to $265.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up six of the last eleven months, followed a 0.6% March increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.3%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.3%. Transportation equipment, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, rising $0.6 billion, or 0.6%, to a total of $86.7 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in April, up eleven of the last twelve months, increased $0.3 billion to a total of $264.3 billion. This followed a 1.4% March increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in April, up fifteen consecutive months, increased $3.6 billion or 0.8% to $479.4 billion.

Read the Census release.