Industrial production increases in April

Industrial production increased 1.1% in April after increasing 0.9% in March. Total industrial production in April was 6.4% higher than its year-earlier level, at 105.6 percent of its 2017 average.

Manufacturing output rose 0.8% in April. The indexes for durable and nondurable manufacturing increased 1.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the output of other manufacturing (publishing and logging) moved up 0.9 percent. The output of utilities increased 2.4%, while the index for mining increased 1.6% in April.

