ABA Foundation celebrates 25 years of Teach Children to Save

The ABA Foundation today observes Teach Children to Save Day in connection with its flagship financial education program, Teach Children to Save. Teach Children to Save—which celebrates its 25th year this year—encourages bankers to educate local K-8 students about money and real-world financial concepts through classroom presentations, virtual lessons, social media engagement and other outreach efforts.

Since 1997, the ABA Foundation’s financial education initiatives have reached 11.6 million young people through more than 375,000 banker presentations. Participation in Teach Children to Save and the foundation’s other financial education programs—Lights, Camera, Save!, Get Smart About Credit and Safe Banking for Seniors is free to all banks. Teach Children to Save lessons can be delivered at any time during the year.